4 Of The Coolest Features On Ford's Nugget Camper Van

As the van life trend grows in popularity, industrious adventurers are taking it upon themselves to modify stock vans and old buses into lavish campers. But automakers aren't sitting idly by — many manufacturers are capitalizing on the trend to market a new generation of luxury camper vans. With that said, hitting the road in a custom camper van doesn't have to cost a small fortune.

American favorite Ford has its own line of vans available at a significantly lower price. While some outdoor enthusiasts choose to modify stock vans, like the Ford Transit Trail, others can dive right into van life with the Ford Transit Custom Nugget. Designed in partnership with Westfalia, the next-generation Ford Nugget has rolled off the lot ready for adventure. It features an intuitive interior design, allowing for easy movement around the cabin, and an impressive array of high-tech features. From its complete kitchen to integrated 5G and standard hot water, here are four of the coolest parts of the Ford Nugget camper van.