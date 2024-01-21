4 Of The Coolest Features On Ford's Nugget Camper Van
As the van life trend grows in popularity, industrious adventurers are taking it upon themselves to modify stock vans and old buses into lavish campers. But automakers aren't sitting idly by — many manufacturers are capitalizing on the trend to market a new generation of luxury camper vans. With that said, hitting the road in a custom camper van doesn't have to cost a small fortune.
American favorite Ford has its own line of vans available at a significantly lower price. While some outdoor enthusiasts choose to modify stock vans, like the Ford Transit Trail, others can dive right into van life with the Ford Transit Custom Nugget. Designed in partnership with Westfalia, the next-generation Ford Nugget has rolled off the lot ready for adventure. It features an intuitive interior design, allowing for easy movement around the cabin, and an impressive array of high-tech features. From its complete kitchen to integrated 5G and standard hot water, here are four of the coolest parts of the Ford Nugget camper van.
Tri-zone interior layout
Inside the Ford Nugget, travelers will discover a tri-zone interior that creates separate areas for living, cooking, and sleeping. The van is broken into three zones: the front driver and passenger seats, the middle passenger seats and living area, and the rear L-shaped kitchen. The front seats form a gateway to adventure and comfort; they're mounted on a flat floor and pivot 180 degrees. A folding table separates the front and rear seats and turns the first two zones into a dining area, while the sliding rear seats allow for adjustment.
Ready for a full night's sleep? Fold down the rear seats to form a double bed while a second double bed pops up above the cabin. Drop the blackout blinds to sleep discretely no matter where you park for the night. Rounding off the interior is the tailgate, which features an integrated hot/cold shower and optional privacy curtain. The standard camping table and chairs fit neatly inside the tailgate, and adjustable tilting lights allow adventurers to illuminate their evenings.
Advanced technology
Interior comfort is great, but modern adventurers require more than just a cozy place to sleep — they also rely on technology to keep them connected, no matter where their travels take them. The Ford Nugget doesn't disappoint when it comes to high-tech features. It boasts a seven-inch touchscreen display in the kitchen and an app that allows travelers to adjust controls from the upper bed. At the same time, a standard 5G modem ensures that wanderers remain connected to family, friends, and colleagues without relying on phone data or batteries, assuming their travels take place in 5G coverage zones.
Environmentally conscious travelers will be pleased to learn that a solar roof panel is optional. In ideal conditions, the panel is capable of powering all of the built-in tech and appliances. Among the additional tech and quality-of-life features are adjustable LED mood lights and an inclinometer function, allowing adventurers to customize their interior lighting with various colors and keep their living space level despite uneven terrain.
A complete kitchen
Behind the second row of seats, adventurers will find an entire (very tiny) kitchen, complete with a stove, sink, refrigerator, and ample workspace to create (just about) anything they're craving. That means as long as you're willing to stop at a store to stock up on a regular basis, it will be reasonably easy to avoid eating fast food.
The L-shaped galley in the Nugget's rear end allows travelers to cook comfortably. The kitchen includes a combined stove and sink unit. The gas cooking hob has storage space for gas canisters up to 2.8 kg, and replacing them is a breeze — simply move the second row of seats forward and remove the panel below the stove and countertop to access the storage compartment.
The kitchen features 20% more countertop space than its predecessor, giving mobile chefs the space to dice and chop veggies and prepare complete meals wherever the journey takes them. It also includes a drawer-style refrigerator that stores upright bottles and an adjustable overhead mattress section to increase headroom while preparing meals.
Standard hot water
One of the absolute coolest features of the Ford Nugget is the standard hot water. That's right — no more cold showers on frigid mornings or bathing with wet wipes in the parking lot. Each Ford Nugget model comes standard with hot water. The Ford Nugget really does put the glam in glamping. Gone are the days of choosing between going to bed dirty and trudging to the nearest camp shower. The Nugget's standard hot water eliminates the need to choose between comfort and cleanliness.
Wanderers can wash dishes in the complete kitchen without numbing their fingers or take a steaming shower by dropping the optional privacy curtain from the tailgate, which features a built-in hot/cold showerhead. The Nugget gives adventurers the power to hit the road without sacrificing modern amenities. Hans Schep, the general manager for Ford Pro, Europe, explained in a press release, "Nugget is all about helping owners discover new places — and with the extra comfort, connectivity and PHEV option of the new model, they can go further than ever."