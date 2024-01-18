Everything You Should Know About The Aero L-159 ALCA Jet

When the Czech Air Force was looking for a plane to meet the criteria for a multi-role combat craft, Aero Vodochody — a Czech aircraft company — came up with the Aero L-159 ALCA Jet. While air combat was part of its repertoire — ALCA stands for Advanced Light Combat Aircraft — the L-159 was mainly designed for reconnaissance and air support to ground troops instead of intense dogfights. The prototype first launched in August 1997, and while it got its start as a member of the Czech airforce it eventually found its way to other nations.

Aero Vodochody was owned in part by both the Czech Government and Boeing, but Boeing pulled out, leading to the company being privatized and sold off. The company still exists today and manufactures aircraft. By 2004, the number of L-159 jets in service was announced to be dropped from 47 to just 18; with six being in reserve, and the remainder being sold to other countries. However, production of the craft has since started again as part of new variants in 2017.

[Featured image by Karalj via Wikipedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]