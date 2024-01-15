Jackery's Solar Generator Mars Bot And Rooftop Tent Are Ready For Power Outages And Adventures

This content was paid for by Jackery and written by SlashGear

The sun is the progenitor of life across the entire Earth and beyond, delivering us heat and warmth with its mighty atomic energy. The sun has power to spare, which is why humanity has tried many ways to harness it with varying results. As technology has improved, new and novel ways to capture solar energy have made themselves apparent, and notions that you may never have thought of have appeared from the ether.

As part of its showcase at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show, green energy innovator Jackery debuted three of its newest forays into solar power. First is the Solar Generator Mars Bot, a first-of-its-kind mobile solar panel, inspired by NASA's Opportunity Mars rover, which autonomously navigates itself toward light sources to absorb the most energy possible. Second is the Solar Generator for Rooftop Tent, a portable solar-powered campsite, combining a solar panel with a collapsible truck-top tent for convenient on-the-go power. Finally, we have the Solar Generator Home Kit, an emergency back-up power system perfect for both suburban homes and off-the-grid cabins.