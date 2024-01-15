Jackery's Solar Generator Mars Bot And Rooftop Tent Are Ready For Power Outages And Adventures
This content was paid for by Jackery and written by SlashGear
The sun is the progenitor of life across the entire Earth and beyond, delivering us heat and warmth with its mighty atomic energy. The sun has power to spare, which is why humanity has tried many ways to harness it with varying results. As technology has improved, new and novel ways to capture solar energy have made themselves apparent, and notions that you may never have thought of have appeared from the ether.
As part of its showcase at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show, green energy innovator Jackery debuted three of its newest forays into solar power. First is the Solar Generator Mars Bot, a first-of-its-kind mobile solar panel, inspired by NASA's Opportunity Mars rover, which autonomously navigates itself toward light sources to absorb the most energy possible. Second is the Solar Generator for Rooftop Tent, a portable solar-powered campsite, combining a solar panel with a collapsible truck-top tent for convenient on-the-go power. Finally, we have the Solar Generator Home Kit, an emergency back-up power system perfect for both suburban homes and off-the-grid cabins.
Jackery Solar Generator Mars Bot
As the Earth rotates, the position and quality of available sunlight shifts constantly. Now matter how large a solar panel is, it won't do much if it can't catch up to the light. So, why not put that solar panel on wheels?
Jackery's Solar Generator Mars Bot, a winner of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2023, employs an intelligent movement system that automatically guides it toward sources of potent solar energy. This helps it maintain its light absorption and energy production output, which can then be utilized via a bevy of convenient side outlets and charging ports. The Mars Bot boasts a compact, easily-transportable body, though in situations where you want to maximize its possible energy gain, its top-mounted solar panel can expand outwards into several solar wings, boosting its solar conversion efficiency by up to 25%.
As an added bonus, the robot is fully constructed from a specially-engineered aluminum alloy, making it water- and dust-proof and impact- and corrosion-resistant. This impressive resilience makes the Mars Bot an excellent portable power buddy for camping, wilderness exploration, and even emergency rescue.
Jackery Solar Generator for Rooftop Tent
Car- and truck-mounted tents are a handy option for the on-the-go life, ensuring you always have a covered spot to rest your head off the hard, cold ground. However, as with a regular tent, rooftop tents don't offer much in the way of modern conveniences, barring perhaps a single car charger cable. Since you're out under the sun anyway, you might as well help yourself to some solar power.
Jackery's Solar Generator for Rooftop Tent is a fusion of a solar panel and a rooftop tent, providing both a spacious living area for up to three people and a source of 6kWh of clean solar energy. The energy converted by the panel is stored in the included portable power station, which can then be used freely for device charging, lighting, small appliances, and whatever other comforts you could want. Thanks to its folding design, the panel and tent can be easily mounted onto a pickup truck and transported, then deployed at a moment's notice.
Jackery Solar Generator Home Kit
Modern power infrastructure is fairly reliable compared to how it was just a few decades ago, but that doesn't mean it's infallible. When your power suddenly fails, especially in the midst of hazardous conditions like a storm, you need a reliable means of backup energy on standby.
Jackery's Solar Generator Home Kit aims to be that backup energy supply, employing the brand's E2000Plus generator, a set of 2,200W solar panels, an add-on battery, and perhaps most importantly, an Auto Transfer Switch. When the Auto Transfer Switch detects a power outage for any reason, the generator automatically kicks in with a time difference of a mere 20ms. This ensures that your power usage is nearly uninterrupted, which in turn ensures the continued operation of important appliances like a refrigerator or lights.