These Researchers Finally Managed To Get Their Hands On NASA's First Asteroid Sample

In 2023, NASA made headline news when it returned its first sample from an asteroid. The OSIRIS-REx mission, launched in 2016, traveled away from Earth and toward the asteroid Bennu. It touched down on that asteroid and scooped up a sample of rock and dust from its surface, before turning around and traveling back to Earth.

In September 2023, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft was approaching Earth. It jettisoned its capsule containing the sample. This capsule traveled through the Earth's atmosphere, slowed by a parachute, and landed in the Utah desert. From there, a team collected it and brought it to NASA's Johnson Space Center, where the capsule could be carefully opened and the sample extracted.

The sample will be shared between NASA and other space agencies like JAXA, the Japanese space agency, which performed its own asteroid sample return missions. The Hayabusa and Hayabusa 2 missions visited the asteroids Itokawa and Ryugu respectively, with Hayabusa 2 collecting a sample from Ryugu and returning it to Earth in 2020, the first time any asteroid sample had been brought back to Earth.

NASA now joins the asteroid sample return history. "Successfully delivering samples from Bennu to Earth is a triumph of collaborative ingenuity and a testament to what we can accomplish when we unite with a common purpose," said Dante Lauretta, principal investigator for OSIRIS-REx, when the sample landed.

"But let's not forget – while this may feel like the end of an incredible chapter, it's truly just the beginning of another. We now have the unprecedented opportunity to analyze these samples and delve deeper into the secrets of our solar system."