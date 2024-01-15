How To Check The Real-Time Audio Level On Your iPhone

We're almost all pretty good at using our phones to measure stuff, like counting calories, tracking walks, and ensuring our new shelf is level. But you know what we hardly ever think about? The volume of sound we're pumping into our ears. Who doesn't love cranking up the volume on their favorite playlist with those Airpods snug in their ears? Even when our iPhones give us that little warning, we just brush it off like it's nothing. Turns out, it's something. Sound is quantified in decibels (dB), and sounds above 70 dB for a long time can harm your hearing. The louder the sound, the shorter the safe exposure time. For instance, sounds at 85 dB are deemed safe for up to 8 hours, whereas those at 91 dB are considered safe for only around 2 hours.

Prolonged exposure to such elevated volumes can damage the delicate hair cells within the inner ear, which are responsible for transmitting sound vibrations to the brain. Once these hair cells incur damage, they are irreparable, resulting in permanent hearing loss. So, keeping an ear out for audio levels is important. Before attempting to monitor real-time headphone audio levels on your iPhone, ensure your device is running iOS 14 and up.