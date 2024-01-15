How To Access Your Link History On Facebook Mobile

The longer social media sticks around, the more each platform finds increasingly uncomfortable ways to track your information, store your engagement history, and ultimately pander to you with tailored ads. In fact, if you performed a deep dive into what platforms like Facebook have stored and deduced about you, it would likely be horrifying. Among some of the slightly less egregious things gathered by Facebook is your link history or the website links you visited within the past 30 days in the Facebook Mobile Browser.

Available exclusively on Facebook's mobile app, this feature, rolled out just after the 2024 New Year, is presented as a convenient way to access your recent links in case you want to return to them. However, Facebook is also very transparent about how this information is used to adjust your ad experience while scrolling through your wall. So, while only you can see your link history, there's reason to want to opt out.

Granted, this kind of information is also gathered with most websites you visit via a Google search, but it would still be nice to cut down on the ways you're being tracked and your information compiled.