3 Ways Tell If You've Been Blocked On TikTok

Let's face it, you spend more time scrolling on TikTok than you'd like to admit. One minute you're watching a cute little duck, and before you know it, an hour has passed. But who can blame you? Not only are TikTok videos entertaining, but they're quite educational too. You'll learn new life hacks like creating spiral cucumbers with just a knife and a pair of chopsticks and discover new words, such as morose (which means to be in a bad mood) and misanthrope (someone who isn't a big fan of other people).

However, one other reason why you might be on TikTok is to stay connected with friends and family. It's fun to watch their creative content, chat with them, and send them funny videos that show up on your For You Page. But these are not the only similarities TikTok has with other social media platforms — there's an option to block accounts on TikTok too. If you're curious whether someone on TikTok might have blocked you, here are three easy ways to tell.