Major Camera Companies Are Working To Fight Deepfakes: Here's How

Before the ubiquity of artificial intelligence (AI), humans imagined a world wherein machines would take over the most mundane and repetitive tasks. In this ideal world, things like cleaning or organizing would have been a thing of the past, and people could do less manual labor and more creative work. Unfortunately, this is not what is happening.

These days, AI is being used to fulfill the roles that many of us perceive to be particularly human activities, especially in the arts. In 2023, content behemoths like Netflix announced their plans to create increasingly more content with AI. Knowing this, it is unsurprising that AI was a core concern for performers, and the harvesting of their "digital likeness" to train them was one of the key issues raised during the SAG-AFTRA Strike in the same year.

With generative AI making several aspects of movie magic and photography obsolete, many photographers and videographers are struggling to protect their work and their livelihood. Thankfully, some of the largest camera companies are on their side. Here's how they're planning to help turn things around.