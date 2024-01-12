Tineco At CES 2024: Self-Cleaning Vacuums And Floor Washers With Smart Dirt Detection

At the Tineco booth at CES 2024, the company showed off two of its latest vacuum products; the Pure One Station, and the Switch S7. The Pure One station acts as a dock of sorts for the vacuum, although instead of just charging the batteries, it cleans the filter, deposits all of the debris into a large canister, and cleans the brush heads. According to Tineco, it only needs to be emptied every 60 days, as opposed to only a few uses with other stick vacuums.

Tineco's Switch S7 is essentially a modular vacuum system. There's a center motor unit that can be swapped out between a conventional stick vacuum setup for dust and dirt on carpet, or a wet carpet washer for liquid spills on hard surfaces.

Both the Pure One Station and the Switch S7 use Tineco's "iLoop" sensor, which is able to detect how clean or how dirty the floor is.