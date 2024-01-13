Wix Vs. Squarespace: Which Is Right For You?

There are many different reasons why someone would want to build a website. You may want to start a blog, open an online store, or create a detailed portfolio of your work. If you have little to no coding skills, your best bet for getting a website off the ground yourself is to use a website builder. Wix and Squarespace are among the most popular and best-reviewed website builders.

One thing to consider when picking out which service to go with is how experienced you are with building a website. If you are less tech-savvy, you may want an editor that is easy to use for beginners. On the other hand, some of you can handle a platform with a wide range of features and options without getting overwhelmed. Your choice also depends on what kind of website you want to create. For example, if you want to start a website for a small business, a platform's e-commerce features are crucial.

For this comparison, I started with a fresh account on both sites to test the new user experience. I then built a professional portfolio on the respective platforms to see which one felt the best to use and offered the most bang for your buck. A longer explanation of my methodology will be provided at the end of the article.