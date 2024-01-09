Fed Up With FineWoven? OtterBox Has A New Alternative Leather From An Unexpected Source

Vegan leather has been the material of choice for various fashionable industries for decades now, offering that same luxurious, smooth feel without the guilt of using animal products. That said, not all vegan leathers are made equal – some are made of unusual chemicals that might not hold up so well, while others can be prohibitively expensive, so much so that even actual leather seems more appealing. If you're on the hunt for a new source of vegan leather, specifically for a new phone case, there's one avenue you may not have considered yet: the desert.

As part of its 2024 Consumer Electronics Show offerings, OtterBox, manufacturer of phone cases and screen protectors, debuted its newest offering created in cooperation with Adriano di Marti: Desserto faux leather. This new material, already being used to create a line of protective phone cases, is made up of nopal cactus, also known as prickly pear, a flowering cactus breed native to Mexico and the American southwest. This resilient plant is the secret to OtterBox's newest efforts to increase the brand's overall environmental friendliness.

"Following an exhaustive development and engineering process, the organic content and performance stabilization of the material has been intelligently optimized to deliver the next generation in both biomaterials and sustainable efficiency," said Adrian Lopez Velarde, co-founder of Adriano di Marti, in a press release.