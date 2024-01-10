Antimalware Service Executable: What It Is, And Do You Need It Running On Your PC?

Ask anyone around whether their PC would do great with third-party antivirus software, and you'll most likely get a yes. That's not because their PC lacks a default cybersecurity service. Instead, that's because most third-party antivirus software providers have fed off the once low quality of default antivirus services and have done an excellent job marketing their 'better' antivirus to consumers. But OS manufacturers like Windows have observed this trend and upped their game to match the competition, which effectively resumes the debate about whether users need (or don't need) their PC's default anti-malware services, especially when there's a threat to CPU memory usage.

If your PC runs on Windows 10 or 11, it'll have a built-in and routinely updated antivirus service called Windows Defender, which can appear in Task Manager as "Antimalware Service Executable." As its name implies, the antimalware service executable protects your PC from all forms of malicious codes. If unsure about an incoming code's health status, the malware janitor decides whether to quarantine or trash it. While the Antimalware Service Executable is important for ensuring your security, it has occasionally received criticism for its resource consumption. It can utilize CPU, disk, and memory, especially during scans. If you're side-eyeing your laptop for being too resource-hungry, try troubleshooting techniques to optimize its performance while maintaining security.