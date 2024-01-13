How To Share Focus Status On Mac & iPad

Because smart phones, tablets, and computers have become such a major part of our everyday lives, it can be difficult to find time to step away from them. Days are filled with text messages, e-mails, phone calls, notifications, and so much more that feel inescapable. You could simply turn off your devices, but if you do that, people may be worried or frustrated that you aren't responding to the messages they are sending you.

With all of their major devices, Apple has come up with a mode that fixes this very issue called Focus. With Focus, you are able to schedule certain times of the day — be it at work, asleep, or just personal time — where you can be free from the burdens of your devices, cutting off all notifications, though you are still able to designate certain people whose notifications would push through. This mode also allows you to let others know that your devices are in Focus mode, so if they were to send you a message, they know you would not respond right away.

Making sure that your Focus status is visible to everyone is, thankfully, a rather simple and intuitive process.