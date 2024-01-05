What Is Zoom With Galaxy AI, And How Does It Work?

While we don't know exactly what Zoom with Galaxy AI will do on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup of smartphones, it's safe to say that these new photography features will revolve around some sort of image enhancement powered by the phone's onboard AI cores. The S24 lineup will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and Qualcomm focused heavily on its expanded generative AI capabilities when that SoC was announced. We've already seen Samsung show off new features like Zoom Anyplace that rely on these expanded AI capabilities.

The teaser videos released by Samsung may offer a clue as to what Zoom with Galaxy AI is capable of. All three of the clips on the pre-order page show people enlarging small objects: a distant hot air balloon, a teddy bear, and an ice cream cone. One of the new features will likely be the ability to enhance objects shot from a distance in telephoto mode by using generative AI to extrapolate a high-quality image from the original, less detailed one. Essentially, it would function much like the AI image upscaling tools already available to the public, except built directly into the phone's image pipeline or added into Samsung's native photo editing suite.

Another possibility is that Zoom with Galaxy AI will be object-specific, enhancing user-selected details from images. For example, selecting a teddy bear from a photo featuring a tableau of carnival prizes may generate a larger image of that object. Such a feature would not necessarily be restricted to photos taken with the telephoto lens. It would also compete against AI features from other manufacturers, such as the Google Pixel 8's Best Take feature.