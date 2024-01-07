Does Facebook Notify If Screenshots Are Taken?

Screenshots. We all do it. It's a useful way of making sure you don't forget that recipe you found online, or make sure an article doesn't disappear when a website goes down. For many of us, however, screenshots are synonymous with social media. After all, screenshots are the biggest source of gossip. If you want to show your friends the embarrassing conversation you had with a co-worker or tell your family about the latest gossip from your cousins, a screenshot is the start of many conversations. Plus, every device allows for screenshots, from your Android phone to your Windows PC and even your Kindle.

Of course, screenshots are a big no-no in terms of privacy, since you can't control who takes screenshots of your content or how it is shared. Thankfully, some social media sites, like Snapchat, have made the good choice of notifying users when screenshots are taken of their content.

But what about Facebook? After all, the Meta flagship is one of the biggest social media platforms in the world, the one your aunties go to for gossip and your uncles go to for conspiracy theories. Do they notify you if someone screenshots your embarrassing rants or your chats?