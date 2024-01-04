2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron Special Edition Dakar Aims To Show What Electric SUVs Can Do
Audi is unveiling a special edition of its Audi Q8 e-tron that commemorates the e-tron's successful runs at the Dakar Rally, where the German automaker has shown that EVs don't need to be limited to luxury — they can handle rugged, off-road terrain just as easily as fossil fuel vehicles. While it's a different vehicle than the plug-in 2024 RS Q e-tron hybrid that will compete in this year's Dakar Rally, the 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Edition Dakar will both pay homage to its rally car counterpart while also having some off-road improvements of its own.
That includes an extra 1.2 inches of ground clearance, which brings its total clearance to 8.1 inches, and a suspension system that has been revised to better handle off-road conditions. The 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Edition Dakar is also fitted with General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tires, and will have respective approach and departure angles of 20 and 26 degrees, as well as a breakover angle of 19 degrees and wading depth of 11.8 inches. In addition to decorative decals, the rugged Q8 will also have a standard roof rack with a load capacity of 88 pounds.
The 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Edition Dakar is based on the Q8 55 e-tron, so it will feature a dual-motor AWD powertrain capable of 402 horsepower. That means it can go zero to 62 mph in 5.9 seconds with all-terrain tires (and a 10th of a second quicker with summer tires) and has a top speed of 124 mph. It will also be equipped with a 114 kWh battery, which delivers 285 miles of range for the standard Q8 e-tron.
The Edition Dakar won't be available in the U.S.
As of the time of this writing, Audi has only confirmed that it will sell the 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Edition Dakar in Germany, where it will be available for around $131,000 (roughly 120,000 euros). The Edition Dakar will be offered in three different colors: Magnetic gray, Siam Beige metallic, and Mythos Black metallic. In addition to the General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tires that will make the Edition Dakar more rugged, the electric SUV will also come with a set of regular summer tires.
The standard Audi Q8 e-tron is available in the U.S., however, and is a popular choice among drivers looking for an electric SUV that offers luxury — along with other e-tron models like the Q4 and SQ8. In addition to the same battery as the Edition Dakar, the standard Audi Q8 e-tron has a 170 kW DC fast-charging speed and received a 2023 Top Safety Pick Award. It starts at $74,000, though that price can quickly go up depending on the package. The 2024 Launch edition features an S line exterior, 21-inch Audi Sport wheels in a five-arm aero structure with a black finish, and a heated three-spoke HOD steering wheel. Of course, the standard Audi Q8 e-tron wouldn't look as shiny and new if it had to run the Dakar Rally.
This will be the e-tron's third Dakar Rally
The 46th edition of the Dakar Rally will be held in Saudi Arabia from January 5 to January 19. The Dakar is an annual event organized by the Amaury Sport Organization, and is an open, off-road endurance rally open to both amateurs and professionals who can ride motorcycles, rally cars, and other off-road vehicles. The event, which has spawned video games, is known for its especially tough terrain, even when compared to other off-road events. Over two weeks, drivers can expect to cover up to 500 to 560 miles a day while crossing mud, rocks, grass, sand dunes, and other rough ground.
With its prototype RS Q e-tron, Audi aims to show that having an electric motor doesn't keep low-emission vehicles constrained to smoothly paved roads. Audi was the first automaker to develop a T1U model for the famed motorsport event, and this is its third appearance at Dakar. Team Audi Sport is ready for the competition, with Audi saying its three crews "look forward to tough challenges." The RS Q e-tron being used this year has seen significant improvements from its predecessor, thanks to a development team led by Dr. Leonardo Pascali. "The new setup improves comfort and is also very efficient," said crewmember Carlos Sainz.
In addition to improvements to the drivetrain and performance while driving on sand, other changes were made to the EV's cockpit. Crewmember Edouard Boulanger noted that "we can better control the noise levels and the effects thereof, and the driver and co-driver are also better protected against the effects of hard impacts and extreme loads." Complimenting the development team, he added, "The technicians have worked hard on this during the past year and made real progress."