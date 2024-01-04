2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron Special Edition Dakar Aims To Show What Electric SUVs Can Do

Audi is unveiling a special edition of its Audi Q8 e-tron that commemorates the e-tron's successful runs at the Dakar Rally, where the German automaker has shown that EVs don't need to be limited to luxury — they can handle rugged, off-road terrain just as easily as fossil fuel vehicles. While it's a different vehicle than the plug-in 2024 RS Q e-tron hybrid that will compete in this year's Dakar Rally, the 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Edition Dakar will both pay homage to its rally car counterpart while also having some off-road improvements of its own.

That includes an extra 1.2 inches of ground clearance, which brings its total clearance to 8.1 inches, and a suspension system that has been revised to better handle off-road conditions. The 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Edition Dakar is also fitted with General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tires, and will have respective approach and departure angles of 20 and 26 degrees, as well as a breakover angle of 19 degrees and wading depth of 11.8 inches. In addition to decorative decals, the rugged Q8 will also have a standard roof rack with a load capacity of 88 pounds.

The 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Edition Dakar is based on the Q8 55 e-tron, so it will feature a dual-motor AWD powertrain capable of 402 horsepower. That means it can go zero to 62 mph in 5.9 seconds with all-terrain tires (and a 10th of a second quicker with summer tires) and has a top speed of 124 mph. It will also be equipped with a 114 kWh battery, which delivers 285 miles of range for the standard Q8 e-tron.