4 Ways To Download Videos From The Internet
This article was paid for by 4K Download and written by SlashGear
Streaming services and high-speed internet have shaken up the entertainment world over the past few years. People now tend to just watch things online instead of messing around with DVDs and other physical formats. But despite the convenience of streaming, there are a few reasons you may want to grab a video file. Maybe you want to watch the video on a device that doesn't support streaming, like certain projectors. Or you could want to show something to a friend or relative who doesn't have an internet connection. Downloaded videos are also handy while traveling, as plane or airport Wi-Fi isn't the most stable thing in the world.
Very few sites allow you to download their content directly, so you may have to go third-party if you want to grab certain videos. Luckily, there are a few good options for video downloaders. It is worth noting that downloading videos from the internet may have some implications. Such downloads are against the terms of service of many sites, including large streaming sites like YouTube. If the material you're downloading is copyrighted, then there's a good chance you'll be violating copyright laws in the U.S. and many other countries if you decide to download a copy unofficially. You may end up in deeper trouble if you share said copy with others or distribute it via other methods. Still, if a relative has uploaded a family wedding video to a streaming site or some other copyright-free material has caught your eye, then you're more than likely fine grabbing it for personal use. Here are some of the best programs you can use to do just that.
YouTube Premium
This isn't really a program but a feature YouTube has bundled in with its subscription service. The main benefit is that it's a way to download YouTube videos without violating the site's terms of service. It's also incredibly simple to use; just click the download button on a video you want to keep. However, the drawbacks are numerous.
First, there's the cost. You'll be paying close to $14 a month for the service, which is a lot, and it could further increase if recent history is anything to go by. Then there's the quality — you'll get a 1080p video at best, there's no 4K option, and 8K is a distant dream. Then, to make matters even worse, it isn't the kind of download you're probably familiar with. It's a bit like Netflix and Hulu's offline videos; you can watch them on the app while the internet is down. You can't watch the file in a different kind of player. To cap it all off, if your device doesn't access the internet at least once a month, it can kiss all its YouTube downloads goodbye. So, to summarize, there are many reasons YouTube Premium is worth considering — but you shouldn't get it for the download feature alone.
4K Video Downloader+
4K Video Downloader+ is the new, enhanced version of the highly rated 4K Video Downloader. It's also one of the best options currently available. It allows users to download videos from the most popular streaming sites on the internet easily, and as its name suggests, those videos are available in a high-quality format. Amazingly enough, it actually goes beyond 4K. You can download 8K videos for free with the software, provided the video in question is available in that resolution. You'll also need to be one of the few people with an 8K display or TV to actually enjoy it as things stand — but there's every chance 8K will take off in the future, just like HD and 4K did. So, alongside its status as one of the best apps on the market, 4K Video Downloader is also pretty future-proof.
The sites 4K Video Downloader works on include YouTube, Vimeo, TikTok, Soundcloud, Facebook, Twitch, and Bilibili. The app boasts a 62 million strong user base, ten years of usage history, and a staggering number of awards. The app is available cross-platform, and all you need to do to download a video is drop a link into the app and click a button. Playlists can be downloaded with a single click, and VR enthusiasts will be pleased to learn that 360-degree 3D videos can also be downloaded. As with many of its peers, the 4K Video Downloader allows users to convert a video's format after the download is complete.
The program's basic functions, including downloading videos, are completely free. More advanced functions are available for a fee. The "lite" plan gives users access to all main features for a year for just $15. The "personal" plan gives users permanent access to these features and is priced at $25. Finally, the business-friendly "pro" plan is priced at $60 and adds features like In-app YouTube Subscriptions, YouTube Premium HQ Audio, and the ability to import and export URLs. The lite and personal plans allow users to download three videos simultaneously, while the Pro plan allows up to seven. All plans offer unlimited downloads. 4K Video Downloader ticks all of the boxes. It has extensive free features, can download up to 8K video, is easy to use, and is available on multiple platforms. As a result, it's our top pick.
ByClickDownloader
ByClickDownloader is a free and functional tool that allows users to snag video from many of the world's most popular streaming sites and save it in a wide array of formats. Said formats include MP3, MP4, AVI, FLV, WMV, 3GP, WEBM, MKV, WAV, AAC, and M4A. The file formats on offer mean you can download a video and save only its audio. Alongside streaming sites like YouTube and Daily Motion, ByClickDownloader can also grab videos from social media sites — including Facebook, Instagram, and X.
The videos can be downloaded in ultra-high resolution — with ByClickDownloader offering up to 8K downloads. You can also grab an entire playlist with a single click, a fairly nifty feature. In terms of downsides, ByClickDownloader isn't cross-platform. So, while Windows users can benefit from the free tool, Mac users must find an alternative.
SSYouTube
SSYouTube performs well in Google search rankings, but there aren't many dedicated and trusted reviews of the site. On the face of it, it's a simple and free way to download videos from the world's most popular streaming site. It's cross-platform, working on Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android, though the formats you can download may be limited. The only actual formats SSYouTube lists are MP3 and MP4, while the qualities "SQ, HD, and Full HD" suggest that the maximum resolution available is 1080p. This is quite disappointing as many of SSYouTube's competitors go up to 8K. You do get unlimited video downloads for free, which is a plus. It's also website-based, so no downloads involved — though this doesn't mean you're safe from malware.
With sites like SSYouTube, you have to be careful. As one Reddit user puts it, "The sites themselves and the files downloaded are likely fine, but any ads or redirects may not be." So, if you are using SSYouTube or a similar website, you should be extra careful and attentive. Other posts suggest ads may penetrate ad-blocking software and can contain adult content. If you're using a family PC, it may be worth avoiding this downloader altogether. Software like this makes money from ads, which could redirect you to anything. Once again, you'll likely be fine if you stay vigilant — but life will probably be easier and less stressful with a more reputable program.