3 Ways To Watch The Good Doctor Without A Cable Subscription
After six seasons and over 100 episodes, there is no denying that the ABC medical drama "The Good Doctor," starring Golden Globe nominee Freddie Highmore, has captivated audiences from start to finish with its unique blend of medical intrigue and human drama. The show is actually based on a 2013 South Korean series of the same name, and viewers have actor Daniel Dae Kim to thank for bringing the enthralling narrative stateside.
Kim acquired the rights, and after securing a deal with Sony Picture Television, the project was greenlit and developed by David Shore, known for being the creator of Fox's long-running small screen hit "House." Their combined efforts have arguably worked out well, mostly because, since its debut in September 2017, the popular program, which follows Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism working at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, has not only garnered critical acclaim but has also managed to attain a dedicated fan base.
While it's no secret that the series has put up impressive numbers airing episodes on ABC's channel, not everyone likes to watch the show this way. In fact, in today's constantly evolving digital age, many viewers have not hesitated to cut the cord on traditional cable subscriptions, leading them to seek out alternative methods to keep up with their favorites. Fortunately for those in this situation, there are several convenient options for people to enjoy "The Good Doctor" without a traditional cable connection that caters to a range of preferences and budgets, ensuring that fans won't miss a moment of Dr. Murphy's compelling journey.
The Good Doctor is available on streaming
One of the main contributors to the cord-cutting movement is the ever-expanding market of streaming services. Whether it's one of the many subscription-based options like Netflix or Peacock or one of the free ad-supported platforms like Tubi or Freevee, there is no shortage of choices for people who don't subscribe to cable to find their favorite TV shows. Almost any series viewers can think of most likely occupies space within one of the streamer's extensive catalogs of content, and thankfully, there is more than one option available for consumers looking to watch every entry from "The Good Doctor."
The first place people can find the medical drama series is the streaming service Hulu, along with other popular series from ABC like "Home Economics" and "Abbott Elementary." If you don't already have access to Hulu, to get the right dose of "The Good Doctor" and access to every episode, you will have to decide between being prescribed the ad-free tier or the ad-supported option. While each patient's results may vary, Hulu can heal any cord-cutter suffering from a lack of exposure to Dr. Murphy.
Anyone with either a Disney+ and Hulu subscription under the same email or a bundle option will be pleasantly pleased to discover that the House of Mouse's streamer's robust library — which does include a smorgasbord of offerings from the likes of Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar — also has "The Good Doctor" on the roster allowing anyone that has access this way to experience every season the show has put out so far.
Fans have options if they want to rent or purchase The Good Doctor
It's pretty well known that shows tend to jump around streaming services over time, and it isn't unheard of for fans to have their favorite titles disappear from their watchlist. If people are looking for a more permanent residency regarding "The Good Doctor," fans can purchase episodes and seasons of the medical drama in a few ways.
If securing digital copies is the chosen treatment method, patients are in luck because everything from single episodes to full seasons is available to purchase on several of the VOD options that many are more than likely very familiar with at this point. Heavy hitters such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu can all proudly say "The Good Doctor" is in, with each one offering the ability to see Dr. Murphy in action on any of their preferred devices. As far as costs are concerned, single entries can range from $1.99 to $2.99, with entire seasons coming in at anywhere from $4.99 to $29.99.
But if a prescription of physical copies is more in line with a consumer's needs, they are in luck because each season can be purchased on DVD. Online retail outlets such as eBay and Amazon are just some of the places people can find copies, and it's probably a safe bet to keep in mind that whenever they decide to look, prices will most assuredly vary depending on factors such as the condition or season.
The Good Doctor also operates on online TV providers
Cord cutters who see live TV streaming as their cure for consuming content without having to subscribe to cable can get the recommended amount of "The Good Doctor" if they choose the right provider. Of the few options fans have to choose from, one standout selection is YouTube TV, which includes ABC in its lineup, allowing subscribers to watch the medical drama live as it airs. YouTube TV also comes with its own set of benefits highlighted by its cloud DVR feature, which enables viewers to record episodes and watch at their leisure, ensuring fans never miss an entry, even if they can't tune in live.
Sling TV and FuboTV are two other premium streaming choices that feature ABC in their channel offerings, providing access to "The Good Doctor." Sling TV has earned quite a reputation for its customizable packages, allowing subscribers the flexibility to add their preferred channels to the lineup with the appropriate plan.
When it comes to FuboTV, though it initially focused on sports content, it has added entertainment channels like ABC over time, making it a viable option to help viewers never miss an appointment following Dr. Shaun Murphy's latest adventures. Both of these options also register as ideal for viewers seeking modern, versatile ways to enjoy "The Good Doctor" without a traditional cable subscription.