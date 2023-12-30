3 Ways To Watch The Good Doctor Without A Cable Subscription

After six seasons and over 100 episodes, there is no denying that the ABC medical drama "The Good Doctor," starring Golden Globe nominee Freddie Highmore, has captivated audiences from start to finish with its unique blend of medical intrigue and human drama. The show is actually based on a 2013 South Korean series of the same name, and viewers have actor Daniel Dae Kim to thank for bringing the enthralling narrative stateside.

Kim acquired the rights, and after securing a deal with Sony Picture Television, the project was greenlit and developed by David Shore, known for being the creator of Fox's long-running small screen hit "House." Their combined efforts have arguably worked out well, mostly because, since its debut in September 2017, the popular program, which follows Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism working at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, has not only garnered critical acclaim but has also managed to attain a dedicated fan base.

While it's no secret that the series has put up impressive numbers airing episodes on ABC's channel, not everyone likes to watch the show this way. In fact, in today's constantly evolving digital age, many viewers have not hesitated to cut the cord on traditional cable subscriptions, leading them to seek out alternative methods to keep up with their favorites. Fortunately for those in this situation, there are several convenient options for people to enjoy "The Good Doctor" without a traditional cable connection that caters to a range of preferences and budgets, ensuring that fans won't miss a moment of Dr. Murphy's compelling journey.