Here's How To Create Drawings With Google Chrome Canvas

As a Google product, the Canvas app has the highest compatibility with a Chromebook laptop. Using a Chromebook allows you to quickly access the app right from your home menu.

On your Chromebook's home screen, click the Launcher button on the bottom left. In the Launcher panel, click the up arrow to expand the menu. In the app list, find and click the Canvas app.

The Canvas app should be preloaded on your Chromebook, but if it's not, you can install it by visiting the Canvas website and clicking the install button in the address bar.

Even if you don't have a Chromebook laptop, you can still use the Canvas app, provided you're browsing the internet with the Google Chrome browser. In this case, just visit the Canvas website to open the app right away and use the same features.

When you open Canvas, you'll be greeted by a gallery of all previous projects and two buttons at the top of the screen. If you want to start a new project completely from scratch, click New Drawing. If you'd like to use an existing image as a background, click New from the image and select the image you want from your local storage.