The Fastest Oldsmobile Bravada Was Built For A Special Reason

It's a little-known fact that the 2002 Bravada GMT360 was one of the last new models Oldsmobile released before its 2004 dissolution. It was also the only SUV marketed by Oldsmobile during the company's 126-year existence. But like most Oldsmobiles, the Bravada was hardly a vehicle renowned for its speed, with the manufacturer focusing more on class and comfort when designing the SUV.

Perhaps in light of its place at the end of Oldsmobile's storied history, certain concessions were made to ensure an '02 Bravada could keep pace with vehicles boasting considerably more power under the hood. Shockingly, those vehicles were high-octane race cars built to compete in the 2001 Indianapolis 500, and a seriously souped-up version of the Oldsmobile Bravada was indeed tapped to be the pace car of that race.

Given its lack of race-ready horsepower, the Bravada was the Oldsmobile least likely to serve as the pace car for any Indy race. But there were, in fact, two Bravadas functioning in that role for the 500-mile endurance race in '01, which was the 86th running in the contest's illustrious history. Each of those specially-built Bravadas could reach a reported max speed of about 140 miles per hour. That is considerably higher than the standard showroom model that maxed out at around 100 mph.