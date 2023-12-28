The Fastest Oldsmobile Bravada Was Built For A Special Reason
It's a little-known fact that the 2002 Bravada GMT360 was one of the last new models Oldsmobile released before its 2004 dissolution. It was also the only SUV marketed by Oldsmobile during the company's 126-year existence. But like most Oldsmobiles, the Bravada was hardly a vehicle renowned for its speed, with the manufacturer focusing more on class and comfort when designing the SUV.
Perhaps in light of its place at the end of Oldsmobile's storied history, certain concessions were made to ensure an '02 Bravada could keep pace with vehicles boasting considerably more power under the hood. Shockingly, those vehicles were high-octane race cars built to compete in the 2001 Indianapolis 500, and a seriously souped-up version of the Oldsmobile Bravada was indeed tapped to be the pace car of that race.
Given its lack of race-ready horsepower, the Bravada was the Oldsmobile least likely to serve as the pace car for any Indy race. But there were, in fact, two Bravadas functioning in that role for the 500-mile endurance race in '01, which was the 86th running in the contest's illustrious history. Each of those specially-built Bravadas could reach a reported max speed of about 140 miles per hour. That is considerably higher than the standard showroom model that maxed out at around 100 mph.
Oldsmobile had a long history with the Indianapolis 500
Barely three years after the Bravada made its unexpected Indianapolis 500 debut, Oldsmobile forever shuttered its doors. While the end of Oldsmobile was disappointing for automobile historians the world over, the legendary carmaker's legacy will never fade from history. That includes the company's lengthy history of providing pace cars for the race dubbed "the greatest spectacle in motorsports."
Yes, the Bravada was the last Oldsmobile to serve as a pace car for the Indy 500, but it was far from the first. It turns out that the Bravada was the 11th Oldsmobile to lead the Indy 500 pack. At the time of the 2001 contest, that number put Oldsmobile behind only Chevrolet in terms of pace cars provided for the legendary race. The first time a vehicle from the iconic automaker served in that role was in 1949, with the celebrated Oldsmobile "Super Rocket" 88 being selected for the job. Fittingly, the man behind the wheel that day was racing legend Wilber Shaw, who'd already won the Indy 500 three times before taking laps in the pace car.
Oldsmobile would continue providing pace cars over ensuing decades, with some of the automaker's more horse-power heavy muscle cars taking center stage on the track through the '60s, '70s, '80s, and beyond. While the Oldsmobile Bravada hardly fit that bill, few would argue it didn't serve its predecessors honorably while pacing the pack for the '01 race.