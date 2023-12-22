How To Access Your 2023 TikTok Wrapped Stats

Now you have your JSON file, you're good to go. Launch your browser, go to the Wrapped for TikTok site, and choose Select file to open your device's file manager. Find your TikTok data JSON file from there and upload it to the website.

The website will process your data once you upload it. When it's ready, you'll have the option to sign in to your Spotify account so you can listen to some music while rolling your stats. As a side note, it will play only samples if you don't have a Spotify Premium account. Go back after logging in (you'll need to re-upload your JSON file). After it's done processing your TikTok information, click Show me! to start the animation.

You'll see how long you've spent on TikTok, how long your average sessions last, how much you interact with comments, how many videos you've watched, and many other interesting facts about your TikTok behavior and personality. It will also tease you with how much time you've spent on the app.

After the animation is over, you'll be presented with a long list of stats you can browse through. Unfortunately, you can't share the animation without making a screen recording. But, you can scroll to the bottom and use the share button to share an image snippet of your stats.