4 Of The Best Nintendo Switch Emulators For Android And Windows
The Nintendo Switch launched in 2017 after much speculation about its prospects but drew a large section of the market due to its portability, marketing, and innovative Joy-Con controllers. Perhaps the most popular feature of Nintendo Switch is its high-quality titles. The console has many standout franchises you won't find anywhere else, from "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" to "Animal Crossing" and "Pokémon" games.
But what if you can't afford a Switch? Maybe you want to play one game and can't justify the cost of purchasing a console. Or perhaps you don't just like the idea of buying one? Whatever your reasons for looking out for an alternative platform, you're one of many users who don't mind playing games — however possible. Emulators make playing your favorite titles in higher-end graphics easy if you have a Windows PC or handheld device.
Of course, since many Switch emulators are online, purchasing the best available emulator is necessary for a near-perfect experience. Also, the Nintendo Switch has been around for some time and requires a lot of power for emulation. That leaves you with even fewer top emulator options for your Windows PC or Android handheld.
Yuzu Emulator
Yuzu, made using C++ by Citra, is the first-known Nintendo Switch emulator. It probably has the best performance and reliability in the market. If dependability, frequent updates, plus a vast collection of games sound great, then Yuzu might be the emulator for you. Yuzu had been a leading emulator for PC over the years, alongside an excellent performance on the Steam Deck. In May 2023, Yuzu officially launched on Android and has been a go-to emulator choice for mobile-loving gamers ever since. Yuzu lets you set up multiple profiles alongside a local multiplayer feature to enjoy your favorite games with friends.
If you're going mobile, a high-end Android tablet or gaming handheld is preferable for a top-notch playing experience. Also, consider getting a controller for your smartphone when you want to play your favorite games using Yuzu on the go. Since emulators consume so much power, know you'll need a large battery capacity. So, using a low-spec device would affect the game's frame rate. While its C++ technical foundation means players can access some high-performance apps, Yuzu also has potential drawbacks. For instance, users might experience performance issues while playing some 'just-okay' games but have nearly no hassles playing higher-end games. Yuzu's devs are still improving on the software. Soon, it may start including more games for a larger audience.
Ryujinx Emulator
Ryujinx is renowned for its user-friendly interface and can be a perfect Yuzu replacement. Setting up Ryujinx is also relatively straightforward, making it excellent for starters. Like Yuzu and other excellent emulators, Ryujinx is free and open-source. However, unlike Yuzu, it is written in C#. It also sports a local wireless and LAN mode for local multiplayer options and lets you play online with friends.
Ryujinx sports a 60fps potential speed if you have the perfect gadget. You'll find 3,400+ playable titles on Ryujinx out of the about 4,050 tested games. The remaining 600+ may not run properly, but the developers intend to resolve that. If you've got spare time to test developing games and report bugs, consider trying out Ryujinx in-process games via GitHub. Reliability, excellent performance, and constantly increasing game support are other reasons why Ryujinx is among the top emulators for a Nintendo Switch. It is available for Windows, Linux, Steam Deck, and macOS devices.
Cemu Emulator
Although Cemu wasn't built exclusively for Nintendo Switch, it can run Nintendo Switch, Wii U, and GameCube titles. Like Yuzu, Cemu was one of the first emulators to run Switch games consistently. It's only available for Windows PCs but enjoys frequent updates, bringing new features, performance improvements, and bug fixes to improve user experience.
What's most exciting about this Switch emulator is that you can mod your favorite games right while launching. Its 1080p/60fps gaming rate is similar to that of Ryujink. But it goes a little further with advanced features like graphic packs, game mods, visual quality, resolution, and shading, among others.
Since Cemu is majorly a Wii U emulator, it's unsurprising it runs only as many Nintendo Switch games. However, if titles like "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," "Bayonetta 2," and "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" are your faves, then you've probably found your next emulator in Cemu.
Last year, Cemu launched an open-source model to engage users in the developmental processes further, so it's safe to expect some significant updates. Save for its complicated setup and a smaller number of playable games, Cemu still passes for one of the best Nintendo Switch emulators online.
Egg NS Emulator
To round things up, we have an Android-only Nintendo Switch emulator. And it's perhaps the most underrated in its category. Egg NS lets you play notable titles like "Pokémon: Let's Go," "Super Mario Odyssey," "Pokémon Sword/Shield," and "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening." It works on Android 11 and later. It's recommended to install the SwitchDroid folder on your PC for an easy game ROMS add-on to your Android device.
Egg NS has a one-tap controller configuration menu that instantly detects your gadget. The most intriguing features of Egg NS are its mobile compatibility and an array of a few popular games. However, Egg NS has some downsides to note. It's not free, and you'll need to purchase a subscription package to access locked features. Egg NS can't run some of its games smoothly, and you'll have to use Nintendo-style controllers to enjoy the video games here.
The Egg NS emulator is still undergoing development. But so are all other Switch emulators. If you're still wondering how to choose the best Nintendo Switch emulator for your Android or Windows device, we recommend you pick one that supports your preferred games and device.