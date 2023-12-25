Flying Bug: The Worlds Fastest Volkswagen Beetle

In the 2010s, Volkswagen was having trouble selling its standard third-generation Beetle, a problem that ultimately led to the car being discontinued entirely. The company decided it needed to convince people of the power of the Beetle to get them to buy in. However, this proved easier said than done.

When you think of the Volkswagen Beetle, the first word that comes to your mind probably isn't fast. To remedy this, Volkswagen hatched a new plan to crush the gas coupe class record top speed on the famous Bonneville Salt Flats in Wendover, Utah. The Salt Flats are often used for stunts like this, as its 12-mile-long flat surface makes for the perfect place to break land speed records.

To complete the task, Volkswagen needed an improved version of the Beetle. The company brought Tom Habrzyk, a veteran Salt Flats speed racer, to oversee the build. To break the record, the vehicle needed to reach a land speed record of over 200 mph on the Salt Flats. However, this feat would prove to be no easy task.