2024 Lexus RZ 300e FWD Brings Cheaper Option With Longer Range To Lineup

The 2024 RZ 300e FWD is cheaper than the RX 500h F Sport and many of the other SUV options available from Lexus, while simultaneously boasting a higher EPA-estimated range compared to the 2023 RZ offering. The new 300e promises a range of up to 266 miles when equipped with 18" wheels; that's an estimated rating of 137 MPGe in the city and 112 MPGe on the highway. This is a big step up from the already impressive 225-mile range Lexus promised when it first announced the RZ line last year. The 2023 RZ 450e ended up offering 196 to 220 miles of estimated range on a charge, depending on whether you get the 18-inch or 20-inch wheels.

Price and fuel efficiency aren't the only perks, either. "Powered by a 72.8kWh Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) lithium-ion battery and offered only with FWD, the 2024 RZ 300e realizes a total system horsepower rating of 201," Lexus claimed in the announcement. "A subframe has been adopted for the FWD model, replacing the rear eAxle of AWD model. This subframe suppresses vibrations and noise, contributing to a smooth and quiet ride."

It charges using a dual-voltage charging cable for 120V and 240 outlets and can be ordered with copper crest mono- and bi-tone exterior color options. Not bad for a luxury SUV that starts at $55,150. The Lexus RZ 450e, meanwhile, starts at $59,850 for the Premium All-Wheel-Drive version with 18-inch wheels.