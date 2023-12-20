2024 Lexus RZ 300e FWD Brings Cheaper Option With Longer Range To Lineup
The name Lexus is rarely associated with affordability or range. The company has been known in the past for putting luxury, comfort, and style at the forefront while leaving economy in the rearview mirror, but lately, it feels like Lexus is going in a different direction — and nothing showcases this dedication to longevity more than its newest SUV.
Lexus has just announced the new 2024 RZ 300e FWD in addition to the return of the RZ 450e. This new model, the 300e, is a relatively affordable EV that boasts the longest range in the RZ lineup. Constantly having to charge your car isn't exactly fun and so any EV that can squeeze out a few dozen extra miles is good news for drivers — especially luxury SUV fans who have been nervously eying the rising price of gas. Lexus made the announcement on its website's official newsroom where it shared several details about the new car's specs, design, and performance.
The range on the 2024 RZ 300e is pretty impressive
The 2024 RZ 300e FWD is cheaper than the RX 500h F Sport and many of the other SUV options available from Lexus, while simultaneously boasting a higher EPA-estimated range compared to the 2023 RZ offering. The new 300e promises a range of up to 266 miles when equipped with 18" wheels; that's an estimated rating of 137 MPGe in the city and 112 MPGe on the highway. This is a big step up from the already impressive 225-mile range Lexus promised when it first announced the RZ line last year. The 2023 RZ 450e ended up offering 196 to 220 miles of estimated range on a charge, depending on whether you get the 18-inch or 20-inch wheels.
Price and fuel efficiency aren't the only perks, either. "Powered by a 72.8kWh Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) lithium-ion battery and offered only with FWD, the 2024 RZ 300e realizes a total system horsepower rating of 201," Lexus claimed in the announcement. "A subframe has been adopted for the FWD model, replacing the rear eAxle of AWD model. This subframe suppresses vibrations and noise, contributing to a smooth and quiet ride."
It charges using a dual-voltage charging cable for 120V and 240 outlets and can be ordered with copper crest mono- and bi-tone exterior color options. Not bad for a luxury SUV that starts at $55,150. The Lexus RZ 450e, meanwhile, starts at $59,850 for the Premium All-Wheel-Drive version with 18-inch wheels.