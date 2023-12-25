Everything You'll Need To Build Your Own Electric Guitar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As one of the world's most popular instruments, the electric guitar is the primary instrument of many musicians and songwriters nowadays. These magical six-string axes have redefined the music industry for about a century. While major guitar manufacturers like PRS and Gibson use advanced tools and machinery to build guitars, the roots of luthiery expand way beyond the industrial age.

Although such measures allow for the mass production of electric guitars, the process omits the uniqueness of a skilled luthier's craftsmanship. Because of this, many enthusiasts and artists prefer entirely handcrafted instruments over factory-made ones, even if they come with hefty price tags.

In today's market, you can find various DIY guitar kits that allow you to assemble pre-made parts and make modifications if necessary. However, if you want to dive deep into the art of making a guitar, you'll have to start from scratch.

Before you begin, you must know that making an electric guitar is a time-consuming and delicate process. Adequate carpentry skills should be your foundation. If you've made a dozen chairs and tables before, cutting out the body of a guitar wouldn't be much of a challenge, but crafting the fingerboard and installing frets requires surgical precision and has no room for errors.

Having access to the right tools and materials is just as important as the process itself. You'll need more than just a saw and some wood blanks to craft an electric guitar. Then, you should plan your DIY guitar's specifications.