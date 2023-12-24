You Can Drive Your Dream Toyota Supra While Staying At This Hotel

Japan's Fuji Speedway Hotel is kicking off the new year with its Supra Winter Festival, allowing some lucky hotel guests to "drive, dine, and unwind" by test-driving one of four Toyota Supra models. The special offer is for two days only, from January 21-22, 2024, and is being organized in collaboration with Toyota Gazoo Racing and Vintage Club by Kinto.

Hotel guests who book and take part in the event will gather for a social dinner on the evening of January 21. At the dinner, restoration experts will regale participants with "behind-the-scenes stories" (in Japanese, of course) about the Supra. The dinner portion of the event will be held for three hours at the Trofeo Italian Emerald Room and will offer guests a five-course Italian meal and a two-hour, all-you-can-drink package of soft drinks, wine, whiskey, and beer.

On the days of the event, one of each Supra will be driven together, in a convoy, with up to two people per vehicle. The convoy will take the Toyotas for a spin on public roads around the Fuji Speedway Hotel but won't be allowed on the race track of the same name. The slots available to test drive a Supra are in 30-minute increments and can be booked for either the afternoon of January 21 or the morning of January 22, with up to four rooms per slot.