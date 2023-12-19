This Convenient AAWireless Android Auto Adapter Is 25% Off For A Limited Time Only

Google's Android Auto software, despite all the conveniences that it brings to your car, comes with a compatibility and a wired connection hassle. It's inconvenient, and gets especially frustrating to see that Android Auto has now progressed to the wireless connection model, while your car is stuck with a mere wired option. Thankfully, the AAWireless Android Auto adapter offers a fitting solution to get rid of that unwieldy cable. All you need to do is plug the USB-C adapter and it will sync with your phone in no time. It's compact, requires pairing over a Bluetooth lane for audio routing, and then automatically connects your phone to the car's Android Auto infotainment system over Wi-Fi following the initial setup.

There's a companion app in tow that grants access to a wider range of Android Auto controls, paving the way to receive OTA updates. User reports note the lack of significant learning curve to operate. Latency doesn't appear to be a problem, either. Another notable benefit is that you can keep your phone wherever you want when you're on the go — something that comes in handy when you want to pay at the drive-thru or pass your phone to one of your passengers.

Developed by a Dutch company and manufactured in Europe, AAWireless stands out from the pack with an outstanding user experience. If you've been looking for a device that offers the wireless Android Auto convenience, you're in luck, as the company is running a limited period discount of up to 25% that lasts through December 20.