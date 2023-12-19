Will UPS And FedEx Deliver Packages This Christmas Weekend? Here's The Answer

The holiday season is always hectic. There are decorations to put up, presents to buy, sweets to bake, dinners to prepare, family photos to take, and cards to send out. It can feel scattered at the best of times and downright chaotic when things start falling behind–especially when it comes to shipping gifts. Whether you're picking out fun tech gifts or something for the car lover in your life, you want to ensure the package arrives on time.

December is the busiest time of the year for delivery services like UPS and FedEx. You've probably seen fleets of delivery trucks making constant rounds through your neighborhood as these unsung heroes endeavor to get everyone's packages delivered on time.

But this year is a little different than most. December 25, 2023, lands on a Monday, meaning the last few days before Christmas will be part of the preceding weekend. This has left many gift senders wondering if their packages will be able to get under the tree before Christmas morning. So will delivery trucks be on the road, or will Santa's sleigh be the only one dropping off presents?