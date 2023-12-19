Tesla Is Officially Developing A Wireless Inductive Charger For Its EVs

Tesla has not had a good December 2023. On December 12, Elon Musk's electric vehicle company recalled over two million Tesla cars due to issues with the Autopilot driver assistance features, specifically that there was not enough care taken to make sure that the driver's eyes were on the road while Autopilot was engaged. This was just 10 months after a recall of over 360,000 cars over issues with Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology, as well. Still, the driverless and driver assistance features remain a priority for Tesla, and it's inextricably linked with something the company has teased in the past: wireless charging.

Wireless chargers for smartphones aren't ubiquitous yet, but for those who have adopted them, they're life-changing. If you're a power user of your phone, being able to charge it by simply placing it on a stand or mat without having to plug it in makes a big difference. So it makes sense that, for Tesla, an eventual wireless charging mat of some kind would be in the pipeline, particularly whenever self-driving cars become a reality so they can charge themselves without human intervention. On Monday, an interview with Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen and VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy confirmed that wireless charging is on the way.