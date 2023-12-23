M Series Vs B Series: How Each BMW Engine Series Compares

BMW's M series of engines doesn't necessarily refer to the manufacturer's performance-oriented line of Motorsport models. M designates a line of engines that BMW offered in its cars from the mid-1970s until 2005, the first of which were units like the M88, M20, and M30, and it marks the closing of an important chapter for the manufacturer since they were among the last naturally-aspirated BMW engines.

Next came the line of N-branded engines that introduced turbocharging and downsizing. This meant that model designations like the 330i, which in the past signified that the car had a 3-liter inline-six-cylinder engine, now had a turbo 2-liter four-cylinder with similar or better performance.

After N, BMW moved to its current B series of engines. These power plants were conceived with modularity in mind to enable the manufacturer to cut costs by sharing components. It adopted a standard displacement of 500 cc per cylinder. It introduced new three, four, and six-cylinder engines that brought improvements in power and efficiency over comparable units from the N series.

Looking at engines of similar power outputs from the M and B series, you can see a big evolution in power and torque availability, how they are delivered over broader rpm ranges, and improvements in the claimed efficiency. Engines from the B series are also considerably cleaner, not only through their design but also through the use of particulate filters and other emissions-reducing technologies.