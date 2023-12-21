This Refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 Desktop PC Has An Ultra-Compact Design

TL;DR: If you're searching for a computer that's both reliable and economical, look no further than the Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 refurbished PC, which is on sale right now for just $169.97.

According to 2019 census data, over 90% of U.S. households have a home computer, and many of those have two or more. Want to get your family a PC but at a bargain price? Then this refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 is a great option — and since you'll save $179 off the regular price by purchasing this week, it's about as cost-effective as it gets.

You can't do much better for a second computer than the Lenovo ThinkCentre M900. It's an ideal system for web browsing, productivity, or even for the kids to do some of their homework. It's a bit of an older system, so it's not suited for triple-A gaming or anything like that, but it's more than capable of everyday tasks.

At the heart of the system lies an Intel Core i5 processor, which is powerful enough for multi-tasking. It features 16 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD, plus it ships with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, meaning you'll be able to use the machine as soon as you get it hooked up. It also has a super small form factor, so it won't take up a lot of desk space — which can be minimized further by attaching it to the back of your monitor via its VESA mounts.