The Apple Watch Dock Setting That'll Put Your Favorite Apps Front And Center

One of the most exciting things about the Apple smartwatch is that it lets you customize its dock (or face). Unlike conventional watches, the Apple Watch lets you completely transform the watch you ordered into your very personal gadget – beyond choosing its color, strap, or size. Maybe you're just interested in creating a unique watch from other Apple watches in the room. Or, you're keen on reviving your passion for an older Apple watch. The smartest way to get that done is to swap your watch dock for something new. Apple's watchOS platform may have fewer customization features like those created on Google's Wear OS.

But it certainly boasts ample ways to personalize your Apple smartwatch, including maneuvering its dock to taste. Thanks to Apple for adding new faces, apps, and features now and then. That said, Apple lets users customize their smartwatches in two ways. The first is by using the Apple Watch app via your iPhone. This method lets you edit a range of features on your smartwatch, such as what app comes up on the Dock, your watch face, and many more. And when your iPhone is out of sight? Apple still lets you personalize some features without the iPhone.