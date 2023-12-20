How To Silence Google Maps And Stop It From Interrupting Your Music

Sometimes, it's nice to have the map telling you where to go as you navigate routes you're unsure about. However, it can quickly get annoying if the GPS voice keeps getting in the way of your music, podcast, or anything else you're listening to while connected to a Bluetooth device.

By default, Google Maps automatically turns on voice navigation after you install the app. Once you've entered a location and you begin the journey, you'll get audio cues telling you when to make turns and how many meters you are from junctions, roundabouts, and points of interest. It could also be useful for letting you know if a road you're familiar with has closed or if there's an emergency.

You can put your Google Maps Navigation in three different modes: Muted, Alerts only, and Unmuted. Ideally, you should cycle through the three as needed, but you can pick one you're most comfortable with and use it as your default. Here, we'll show you how to stop it or filter it so it doesn't interrupt you.