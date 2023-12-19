How To Scan For Live TV Channels On Your Amazon Fire TV

Amazon's Fire TV Smart TVs offer loads of streaming options, spanning quite a few services and standalone apps, but services like Netflix and Prime Video aren't your only choices. It's also possible to watch live TV on your Fire TV — from either a physical hookup to a local source (such as a satellite receiver or cable) or dedicated live TV apps.

With live channels set up, you'll have the choice to switch from streaming movies or shows from one of your chosen services straight to any available live channels. These can include local news, sports, and more — though exactly what programming you'll find will differ based on your area and whatever live TV service you have.

Something else to keep in mind is that not all Fire TV models support all forms of live TV. In some cases you may not have an option to link the two together, or may run into errors if you try. So first you'll want to check your TV's Settings first in order to make sure it's compatible with your cable connection, digital antenna, or whatever else you have set up.