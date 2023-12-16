How To Set Up Parental Controls On Your Amazon Fire TV
The Amazon Fire TV is undeniably a stellar option for anyone looking to take advantage of the millions of hours of live and on-demand video content people out there, but that isn't the only thing this particular smart TV offers. With several options available from popular brands like Toshiba and Insignia, each version on the market not only contains a stacked variety of streaming apps, free live TV channels, and exciting video games but also comes with seamless integration with Alexa for voice control. While those facets are nothing short of impressive, for those looking to properly regulate how these features are enjoyed and which household members watch them, they thankfully also offer easy-to-use parental controls.
When it comes to the vast number of movies, shows, and games out there found within the ever-expanding realm of streaming, there is no denying that there is a diverse smorgasbord of compelling offerings for consumers to enjoy. But for parents, the blessing of having so many choices at the press of a button also comes with the burden of having to verify which titles are age-appropriate for younger viewers.
Luckily for them, every Amazon Fire TV comes readily equipped with a system in place to shield against inappropriate material. Even though it may seem like a complex endeavor at first, the process of setting up this necessary security protocol is pretty straightforward and, fortunately, doesn't require users to possess any kind of elaborate coding or encryption experience.
How to work the parental controls on Amazon Fire TV
Learning how to configure the parental controls on an Amazon Fire TV is not only a good idea but essential for those who are looking for peace of mind regarding what type of content their children are consuming on an everyday basis. Thankfully, the process is very easy, and all anyone needs to get started is to simply find their remote, turn on their Amazon Fire TV, and follow the tasks in the order listed below.
- From the Fire TV homepage, go to Settings.
- Select Preferences.
- Choose Parental Controls.
- To activate parental controls, enter your PIN.
- Select the options you want.
One of the options enables users to have anyone attempting to buy any videos, apps, or games enter a PIN to finalize the sale. This not only prevents young ones from trying to add any mature-themed material but also proves to be a financially savvy move because it thwarts any attempts at unwanted purchases kids might try to make without asking permission. The other highlight of setting up a PIN prompt is that it will require the code to be input every time someone tries to view age-restricted content. These reliable safety features should undoubtedly be seen as excellent reasons for people, especially those with kids, to take advantage of all this control.
But if that isn't enough, and parents want to take things to a whole other level with parental controls, Amazon does have another choice that some may find worth considering.
Parents should consider Amazon Kids+
If putting a PIN-based security agenda in place isn't enough, there just happens to be a subscription service for children ages three to 12 years of age available called Amazon Kids+. Not only does it provide a vast library of kid-friendly content, including books, videos, movies, and shows, but the family-friendly platform derives its catalog of content from popular, and more importantly, many of the trusted brands parents have relied on for decades such as Disney, Lego, Nickelodeon, National Geographic, and PBS Kids. The service is designed to be fun and educational, with features that allow parents to have even more control over what their young ones experience, like managing their time better by imposing screen time limits.
But one of their standout features has to be the ability to use the platform to incentivize learning, making the entire experience that much more rewarding. Parents can establish educational goals for their kids, and to help them accomplish those tasks, they can initiate a customizable rewards system catered to their child. It can be set up so that after a child reads a certain amount, they are granted access to certain content like videos or games as a prize.
Amazon Kids+ provides users with a safe and secure streaming option for their children to explore and learn, with no advertisements or external links to social media, all at an affordable rate. The subscription can include up to four child profiles, with a monthly cost of $4.99 after the trial period or a discounted annual fee of $48 for Prime members. Those not subscribed will have to shell out $7.99 per month or $79 per year once the free trial ends.