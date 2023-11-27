Hands-Free Entertainment: Getting The Most Out Of Amazon Fire TV Voice Search

Long, long ago, the only way you could control your TV was with the buttons and dials on the TV itself. Every time you wanted to change the channel, adjust the picture, or even turn the volume up, you'd have to get up from the couch, march over, and do it by hand.

Thankfully, we no longer live in the stone age. We live in a time where smart remote controls allow us to control our TVs from our comfy perches.

If you're using a Fire TV in particular, then you've got the added bonus of voice search functionality with the smart remote. Using the same voice recognition technology you'd find in a standalone Alexa device, you can call on Amazon's smart assistant to handle all kinds of functions.

All you need to know is the right commands, and you can control your Fire TV with a kind of finesse that viewers of the past could have only dreamed of.