How To Blur The Background Of A Picture On iPhone

Smartphones have radically changed nearly every aspect of our lives since the iPhone was introduced in June of 2007. We use our smartphones to access information, listen to music and podcasts, and most of us couldn't imagine driving without the help of apps like Google Maps, Waze, and MapQuest. As smartphone camera pixel counts have steadily increased, phones have even put a sizable dent in the sales of digital cameras.

Apple and Android software developers are also taking advantage of the computing power in today's powerful smartphones to introduce new, more powerful editing and processing features that used to be reserved for desktop and laptop software packages like Adobe Photoshop.

In 2016, Apple introduced Portrait Mode with the iPhone 7 Plus. This allowed users to create an effect known as bokeh. This effect mimics the use of a shallow depth of field on an SLR camera, which blurs the background of a photo while leaving the principal subject sharp. Until recently, this effect was only available for photos taken in iPhone Portrait mode. However, if you have an iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, or 15 Pro Max, you can now add the Portrait blur effect to photos taken in regular Photo mode. Here's how to blur the background for earlier generations and the iPhone 15 series.