This Hidden Google Docs Feature Lets You Add Emojis To Documents Faster

If you have Google Docs open right now, there's a good chance you're working on something formal or professional — perhaps a book review for school or an analytical report for work. To give life to these types of documents, you would likely add tables, graphs, and even images. However, one thing in the Insert tab that you likely wouldn't think of using is emojis. Just imagine the look on your boss' face when they see a crying emoji right on the front page of your formal report.

But while you might not dare to insert a silly emoji in school essays or analytical reports, Google Docs' versatility means you can work on things other than serious, buttoned-up documents. There are plenty of instances where you're free and very much welcome to toss in a few smiley faces and rocket ships on your digital document. Take birthday invitations or love letters, for instance. However, you won't have to go through the hassle of opening the Insert tab just to add your emoji of choice; there's a Google Docs hack to do it faster.