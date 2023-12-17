What Made The Pontiac Straight-Six So Ahead Of The Curve?

The Pontiac brand first appeared under the General Motors umbrella in 1926 before declining sales led to the brand's discontinuation in 2009. Pontiac's first model was simply dubbed the "Six," named after the inline six-cylinder engine that became a stalwart in Pontiac's line until being dropped in favor of eight-cylinder options, then later revived.

The first Pontiac inline six had an L-head design and 186.5 cubic inches of displacement. By 1932, it had grown to 200.4 cubic inches and could produce 65 horsepower. Those early straight six engines used two-cylinder heads, each covering three cylinders. In 1933 and 1934, Pontiac abandoned the straight-six in favor of its new straight eight but brought the I6 back in 1935 with a new unified cylinder head. By 1949, the straight six had swelled to 239.2 cubic inches and could generate 93 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque.

While that horsepower number isn't tremendous when compared to modern engines, that torque output (which came at just 1,200 rpm) exceeds that of the 3.0 liter V6 that Ford used in early '90s models like the Taurus and Ranger.