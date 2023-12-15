5 Of The Best Deals On Milwaukee Tool Sets For The Holidays
The holiday season is a great time to pick up new tools, thanks to the vast amount of deals floating around. Whether you're deciding to pick something up as a gift for somebody else or yourself, you can save hundreds of dollars on bundles. If you're looking for something from the very solid Milwaukee brand, you'll find plenty to choose from.
Home Depot especially has a lot of deals on individual tools and bundles alike. You'll find greater savings on a bundle, but there's a much higher upfront cost associated with that. It's going to come down to how much you're willing to spend. For gifts, you might want to settle on something much cheaper — such as an individual battery pack or a ratcheting screwdriver – as a stocking stuffer.
If you're on the fence about spending a few hundred dollars on a tool or bundle, you can rest assured knowing these are all purchases that are backed up by high user scores. Nobody likes to be disappointed with a purchase, and for the most part, the people who have purchased anything from the list have been satisfied with what they picked up.
M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Driver Combo Kit
If you need a new power drill and impact driver, you can get a bundle that includes both of them from Home Depot that will cost you just $149, a savings of $50 from the usual price. Since each of these tools can cost anywhere from $100 to $125 individually, buying them together is by far the economical solution.
For that money, you're getting two power tools, batteries for both of them, a charger, and a bag. This makes it so there's a lot of value here especially if you're starting from scratch with your collection. Both tools are part of Milwaukee's M18 line, meaning the 18V batteries used here will work with other tools as part of the same line. It's a bonus for buying into the Milwaukee ecosystem, and you're able to save some money on future purchases by omitting the battery.
User reviews for the bundle are very good, too, as it holds a 4.6/5 rating on Home Depot's website with over 7,500 reviews. It's hard to go wrong picking up the bundle as these are two tools you'll get a lot of use from around the house. Both tools are backed by a five-year warranty while the batteries are covered by a two-year warranty.
M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit
The Milwaukee M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit includes five 12V power tools for $199 from Home Depot — marking $200 in savings from the typical price of this collection a significant reduction in price from buying each item individually.
The bundle includes a drill/drive combo, an impact driver, a reciprocating saw, a ratchet, and a light. On top of that, you'll also be getting two 12V batteries, a charger, and a bag to haul it all around in. Something to be aware of here is the 12V nature of these tools. They won't have as much power as their 18V counterparts, but they should work just fine for simple DIY projects around the house.
Buyers are happy with the bundle overall with user reviews coming in a 4.7/5, and keep in mind that many of those likely came in with the bundle at full price. At half off, this kit is available at a very difficult price to beat. It'll be best suited for somebody building a collection from scratch, but the set will also be appreciated by somebody just looking to add to a growing roster of tools.
M12 FUEL 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8 in. Ratchet and 1/4 in. Impact Driver Combo Kit
If you're somebody who wants to save cash in the future by keeping up on car repairs and maintenance at home, you'll benefit from having a reliable ratchet and impact driver. You can pick up the Milwaukee M12 12V Ratchet and Impact Driver Combo Kit that includes both of them for $249 from Home Depot – a drop of $229 off the regular price.
The rachet is small enough to fit into tight spots within your car, so you shouldn't have to worry ever again about whether you'll be able to tighten or loosen something again. The same can be said for the small form factor impact driver that will easily allow you to navigate tight spaces. The impact driver is also equipped with on-board LED lights that'll let you see your work area with ease.
User reviews on the Home Depot website at 4.7/5 for the combo. However, once again, you'll need to be aware of the 12V battery size. This doesn't matter a whole lot if you're just using the pair of tools on your car, but it's something to be aware of. The ratchet won't be affected a ton by that, but an 18V impact driver will be able to tackle a wider array of jobs. This will be a fine bundle for the majority of people and won't raise any red flags if you're doing basic DIY jobs.
Shockwave 3/8 in. Drive SAE and Metric 6 Point Impact Socket Set (43-Piece)
Picking up a power tool bundle on sale is nice, but the holidays are also a good time to pick up accessories for your collection. You can pick up a 43-piece socket set for your Milwaukee impact wrench, driver, or ratchet from Home Depot for $99, down from $230 at full price.
These sockets will fit onto any 3/8-inch tool, so you'll need to make sure you first have a Milwaukee product that will take advantage of the set. If you're looking for a different size entirely, Milwaukee offers sets for 1/4-inch, 1/2-inch, and 3/4-inch on top of this 3/8-inch bundle. This set will ensure you have a socket that will fit any situation you come across, and that's part of the reason user reviews come in at 4.8/5 on Home Depot's Website.
There aren't a lot of issues to mention based on the reviews, either. If you're able to pick up this set for $99, it's practically going to be a steal when you consider the likelihood that a good chunk of these reviews came in with the set at full price. One flaw worth mentioning is the size isn't marked on all sides for the sockets, so finding a specific size could be tough at times.
M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (10-Tool)
If you're looking to get everything you need for your power tool collection in one purchase, then Milwaukee's M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo from Home Depot will be right up your alley. You can pick up a wide assortment of power tools — a cordless drill/driver, impact driver, impact wrench, circular saw, right angle drill/driver, reciprocating saw, grinder, multi-tool, compact blower, and a work light — all for $649. This is a drop from the regular price of $1,099, so you're saving a good chunk of cash if you're willing to go all-in on a large upfront purchase.
There will be just about nothing you can't tackle with this set, and all of the power tools are part of Milwaukee's M18 line, which means all of the 18V batteries are interchangeable with other tools of the same line. That's important because you only get two batteries included with the purchase here.
As for how it stacks up among buyers, the bundle has a very solid 4.6/5 rating on Home Depot's website. This a perfect bundle for people looking to build up a collection from scratch or to gift to somebody who might need a bunch of tools.
Shockwave Impact Duty Titanium Twist Drill Bit Set (23-Piece)
Anybody doing work around the house will likely need a power drill and a set of bits. Different tasks require different bits, and there's a good chance you'll need to pick up a set to get to work.
Milwaukee offers a 23-piece drill bit set available from Home Depot for $34.97, a savings of $10, that will give you all sorts of versatility when you're about to tackle your next DIY project. The bits are titanium coated, which means you'll get a long life span out of them, and you're able to use them in a drill or impact driver. Milwaukee says these will be ideal for work with wood, plastic, and metal so you'll get a lot of use out of them for at-home work.
The set has a 4.4/5 rating based on over 4,400 reviews on Home Depot's website. While that's a good score, some reviewers do note the bits are a tad too short in some cases, making that something to keep in mind if you're hoping to navigate into tight areas.