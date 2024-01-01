Here's What The Honda A12 Service Code Might Be Trying To Tell You

If you own a Honda from 2005 or later, chances are you've used (or at least been notified by) the company's Maintenance Minder system at some point — which includes a letter and number, preceded by a small wrench icon. It's somewhat similar to the various warning lights one might see on any given vehicle's dashboard (Check Engine, Oil, etc), but since it's integrated with a digital display rather than prefab symbols with a light behind them it can provide more detailed info on what might be wrong. The system also monitors scheduled maintenance and current conditions in order to sometimes overlap some maintenance warnings (say, if something is due for a change in another few hundred miles but your oil needs servicing now) in order to save you an extra trip to the mechanic.

The letter of the code (either A or B) tells you what main systems require attention, with A representing the car's engine oil and B standing in for just about everything else (oil filter, suspension, fluid levels, etc.). Each number (from 1 to 5, 6, or 7 depending on your model) equates to a sub-system like coolant, transmission fluid, tire rotation, and more. Your owner's manual should have a full code list you can consult at any time, but several official Honda dealerships have lists available to browse online as well.