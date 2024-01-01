How To Access Amazon's Smart Home Dashboard On Your Fire TV Stick

You probably do a lot of things with your Fire TV Stick: stream your favorite TV shows, listen to music, and show off the pictures from your last vacation. This gadget is so popular because it does so many things, allowing users to conveniently organize much of their digital life with one simple device. Even if you think you've mastered the ins and outs of this pocket-sized powerhouse, there are probably a few things you never knew your Fire TV Stick could do, including acting as a central hub for your smart home.

If you have smart home devices set up in your home, like a Ring Doorbell, smart lights, a smart thermostat, or other connected devices, this feature will come in handy, allowing you to easily control and monitor them from your Fire TV Stick. Once enabled, you'll be able to manage your smart devices from the comfort of your sofa with just a few clicks of the remote or using Alexa voice commands. That means dimming the lights, checking who's at the door, and adjusting your thermostat without getting up or interrupting your viewing experience.