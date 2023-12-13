Here's Why Tool Fans Should Always Check Out Harbor Freight's Scratch And Dent Sale
Any tool fan will find themselves searching for tool storage options at some point, and browsing through Harbor Freight either in-store or online, you can't help but notice all the toolboxes. They come in a variety of colors and styles such as chest, lockers, and overhead cabs. However, the prices for these boxes can come as a bit of a shock, especially if you need multiple pieces for your shop.
Harbor Freight has some great deals and coupons for its customers, but it also has a scratch and dent sale, which is one way you can get yourself a reasonably priced toolbox. You can get a product anywhere from 25% to 40% off its original purchase price. Many buyers have created YouTube videos showing their purchases from the sale. In the videos, the boxes come as described and are in good to excellent condition with a great price tag. However, there are some factors you need to look out for before purchasing anything from the scratch and dent sale.
Understanding what you're getting
If you purchase a toolbox or even a stainless steel top from Harbor Freight's scratch and dent sale, you'll be getting it at a reasonably marked-down price. However, it's important to understand what you may be getting in the long run. On each item for sale, you'll see a condition rating that will tell you if it is excellent, great, or good. Below that, you'll see why the item has been given that condition, whether it be from scratches, dents, or a possible missing manual. If you decide to purchase one of these discounted toolboxes, know that it will be shipped to the address you provide via a truck. Some reviewers have stated that the delivery process is the biggest headache because of occasional additional damage.
Additionally, there is no warranty on these items as they are "mechanically sound and functional" according to Harbor Freight, which also means that all sales are final. Even if you receive the toolbox with more damage than described due to shipping and handling to your home, you will not be able to get a refund. However, that's not to say to avoid Harbor Freight's scratch and dent sale. Many people have been happy with their discounted toolboxes. You can definitely find a good deal on some worthwhile items — just be reasonable with your expectations of the toolbox.