Here's Why Tool Fans Should Always Check Out Harbor Freight's Scratch And Dent Sale

If you purchase a toolbox or even a stainless steel top from Harbor Freight's scratch and dent sale, you'll be getting it at a reasonably marked-down price. However, it's important to understand what you may be getting in the long run. On each item for sale, you'll see a condition rating that will tell you if it is excellent, great, or good. Below that, you'll see why the item has been given that condition, whether it be from scratches, dents, or a possible missing manual. If you decide to purchase one of these discounted toolboxes, know that it will be shipped to the address you provide via a truck. Some reviewers have stated that the delivery process is the biggest headache because of occasional additional damage.

Additionally, there is no warranty on these items as they are "mechanically sound and functional" according to Harbor Freight, which also means that all sales are final. Even if you receive the toolbox with more damage than described due to shipping and handling to your home, you will not be able to get a refund. However, that's not to say to avoid Harbor Freight's scratch and dent sale. Many people have been happy with their discounted toolboxes. You can definitely find a good deal on some worthwhile items — just be reasonable with your expectations of the toolbox.