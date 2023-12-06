Why Elon Musk Says He Won't Be Playing Grand Theft Auto VI

The Grand Theft Auto series of video games has long been controversial for its depictions of, depending on the player, sex and/or violence. That perception has lessened somewhat over the years, perhaps in part because the last installment in the franchise, 2013's "Grand Theft Auto V," satirized the series and the open-world crime simulator genre that it inspired a lot more openly than the games had up to that point.

"I think each of the three characters can be described as being masters at greed, ambition, and insanity respectively," explained "Grand Theft Auto V" writer Dan Houser in a November 2012 interview with Famitsu that was translated by Polygon. "When a GTA hero becomes a criminal, he starts to get deeply moved by these three emotions."

Still, despite Grand Theft Auto's increasingly highbrow aims, it's still an open-world game that allows you to do some terrible things. Complicating matters further is that some of those terrible things are required or at least seemingly required to advance in the game. Earlier this week, in the aftermath of the official announcement of "Grand Theft Auto VI" via a trailer release, Tesla, X, and SpaceX magnate Elon Musk posted on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, that this turned him off to the series as a whole.