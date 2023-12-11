Single DIN Vs Double-DIN Car Stereos, What's The Difference?

Size is the primary difference between a single-DIN and a double-DIN car stereo. A double-DIN stereo is typically twice the height of a single-DIN radio. The DIN refers to a German standardized unit created by the Deutsches Institut für Normung. A single-DIN stereo is generally two inches tall and seven inches wide, while a double-DIN is four inches tall and has the same seven-inch width.

Meanwhile, some stereos straddle the line between a single-DIN and a double-DIN. Commonly referred to as a "DIN-and-a-half" or a 1.5 DIN, it was a common sight in older GM trucks, but most modern vehicles could accommodate a single-DIN or dual-DIN with few modifications.

Another difference is the screen size. Double-DIN stereos have bigger screens due to their larger size and would typically come with touchscreen functionalities. On the other hand, a single-DIN radio has no touchscreen and would generally have a smaller display screen.