How To Easily Fix A Stuck Key On Your Computer's Keyboard

Whether work has you glued to your computer or you're an avid PC gamer, it doesn't get much more annoying than having a stuck key on your keyboard. The problem usually arises from a dirty keyboard, resulting in a key not working or endlessly inputting unwanted letters or numbers. Thankfully, there's an easy fix: cleaning it.

It may sound like a no-brainer, but cleaning your keyboard is easily overlooked by many. Food crumbs, dust, and dead skin can quickly build up underneath the keys, causing issues for those who use computers daily. There are even some unexpected consequences of not cleaning your keyboard, so remembering to do it every few months could save you countless headaches. And this isn't just a PC problem; you should also clean laptop keyboards.

While this may sound like an advanced routine, it's relatively simple and requires little to no tools. In fact, you can get it done with a few cleaning supplies you likely already have at home.