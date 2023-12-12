How To Easily Fix A Stuck Key On Your Computer's Keyboard
Whether work has you glued to your computer or you're an avid PC gamer, it doesn't get much more annoying than having a stuck key on your keyboard. The problem usually arises from a dirty keyboard, resulting in a key not working or endlessly inputting unwanted letters or numbers. Thankfully, there's an easy fix: cleaning it.
It may sound like a no-brainer, but cleaning your keyboard is easily overlooked by many. Food crumbs, dust, and dead skin can quickly build up underneath the keys, causing issues for those who use computers daily. There are even some unexpected consequences of not cleaning your keyboard, so remembering to do it every few months could save you countless headaches. And this isn't just a PC problem; you should also clean laptop keyboards.
While this may sound like an advanced routine, it's relatively simple and requires little to no tools. In fact, you can get it done with a few cleaning supplies you likely already have at home.
How to clean a keyboard
Cleaning a keyboard is the easiest way to ensure those pesky, stuck keys never return. However, you don't need to fully disassemble it to do so. First, unplug the keyboard or turn your laptop off before beginning. If you're using a standalone keyboard, flip it upside down and gently shake it. This will remove any excess debris between the keys, and it could fix your problem altogether.
If your keys are still stuck, follow these simple steps:
- Wipe off the keyboard, removing any liquids from the top of the keys.
- Apply a small amount of isopropyl alcohol to a microfiber cloth.
- Clean the keyboard with it, eliminating dried-on liquids.
- Dry the keyboard with a clean cloth.
- Use an alcohol-dipped cotton swab to clean between the keys.
- Wait for the alcohol to dry and test to see if it fixed the problem.
Assuming you haven't cleaned your keyboard in a while, this should eliminate any issue with a stuck key. If it doesn't, there's no need to worry, as there is another surefire way to solve the problem, although it will take a bit more work.
How to clean a keyboard by removing the keys
If the previous method didn't work, the next step will require you to deep clean your keyboard by removing the keys. Before you start, take a picture of your keyboard, using it as a reference when you need to return the keys. Once again, ensure the keyboard is unplugged, or your laptop is off.
Afterward, follow these steps:
- Remove the keys by gently prying them off or with a key puller. It's up to you whether you want to remove them all at once or only a few at a time.
- Use a toothpick to remove any gunk from the bottom of the keys and its slot on the keyboard.
- Use a small brush to remove any excess crumbs from the keyboard.
- Clean the keyboard with a cotton swab dipped in rubbing alcohol. Without the keys in the way, you'll have free reign to clean the entirety of the keyboard.
- Wait for all the pieces to fully dry.
- Gently press the keys back onto the keyboard.
- Reconnect it to your computer and test the keys.
Although this method is a bit more complex, it'll ensure your stuck keys are a problem of the past. If it persists, it's likely a hardware or software issue that could require you to replace the device.