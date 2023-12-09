Here's How Far Volvo's New EM90 Electric Minivan Will Go On A Single Charge

Minivans may not be the most fun vehicles on the road, but they provide a great deal of functionality for many people, especially if a family is involved. Having a large cabin to pile your children into can greatly help many folks. As the auto world gradually shifts to electric vehicles, it was only a matter of time before we started seeing fully electric minivans, particularly after we started getting electric SUVs.

The latest entry in the electric minivan sphere comes from Volvo. The Swedish car company has made its reputation on the safety of its vehicles, so it seems like the perfect company to make an electric minivan aimed at families. Unfortunately, most of the world might be unable to experience their latest creation, the EM90. Though the press release for the minivan announces that it will be introduced in China, there are no announced plans for expanding outside of that market.

Outside of the aesthetics of the EM90, including its rather luxurious rear seating that can feature individual tray tables and leg rests, the really impressive feature is its reported range. You may think that with a larger vehicle like a minivan, Volvo's latest would require more frequent charging. However, the EM90 leaves many of its electric competitors in the dust.