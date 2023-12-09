Here's What Happened To Subaru's Forgotten Sumo Microvan

When you think about a van or a truck in the United States, people generally want things bigger with a lot more space, but when you look around at the rest of the world — particularly in Japan — that is not the case. Japan has three classes of cars, one of which is called a kei car. These vehicles fit within a specific size restraint that affords the buyer incentives on taxes and regulations. Of course, having a tiny car isn't practical for everyone, so some companies have devised vans and trucks to fit within these parameters. The Subaru Sambar, which comes as a microvan or truck, is a perfect example. The Sambar was first produced in 1961, and the line still exists today.

Starting in 1983, Subaru introduced another microvan that went by many names. For the Japanese, it was called the Domingo. In Europe, the Libero. In the English-speaking world, it was called Sumo. Unlike the Sambar, the Sumo didn't conform to the kei car regulations, opting for a larger body to house the larger three-cylinder engine as opposed to the Sambar's two-cylinder one, and Subaru also emphasized 4WD.

It would take a decade before an updated model of the Sumo would hit production, though the Sambar got an upgrade several years prior. Fifteen years after its debut, Subaru discontinued the Sumo model. Instead of splitting their microvan market, Subaru shepherded those who wanted something bigger to a new model.

[Featured image by HSV via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED]