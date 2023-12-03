Engine Heaters Vs Remote Car Starters: Which Should You Install This Winter?

Winter is fast approaching for folks in the Northern Hemisphere, and the colder months can be rough on vehicles. We have to dig them out after big storms and constantly remove ice and snow from our windshields, roofs, and hoods. Icy and snowy roads are treacherous to drive on, and cold weather can significantly reduce the range of some EVs.

Gas-powered vehicles can have problems getting started in very cold weather. The basic principles of chemistry are at fault here: the reactions in your battery that produce electrons are slowed down, gasoline doesn't vaporize as easily, and oil gets thicker and doesn't circulate as well through your engine. All of these factors contribute to hard starting in extreme cold conditions.

However, you can do a few things to help make your winter morning commute less frustrating. Parking in a heated garage would take care of this issue, but not many of us have this luxury. Two other solutions are remote starters and engine heaters, which function differently but can both help make the cold weather less of an issue for you and your vehicle.