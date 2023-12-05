Tank Battalion 761st: WWII Masters Of The Sherman And Stuart

World War II gave rise to some of the best-known and most successful war machines in history. Tanks were a prominent part of the conflict indeed, with the United States alone developing 86,000 of them as the war raged. The Axis powers wielded some mighty models, and they were a threat the Allies had to be able to meet.

The likes of the M3 Stuart did a tremendous amount of heavy lifting for the Allies, and the Stuart continues to be used in some forces today. While the longevity of such a combat stalwart is to be applauded, there's more to the equation than that. Such vehicles would be nothing, of course, without the soldiers who crewed, maintained, and generally used them.

The 761st Tank Battalion was just one vital component of a huge, versatile, war machine that eventually brought the Allies to victory, and their story is a fascinating one. Let's take a look at the creation of the battalion dubbed the Black Panthers, their role in the war, and their legacy.